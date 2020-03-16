Ayushmann Khurrana to begin shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s action thriller next month? DEETS Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, will be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha for an action thriller soon.

After giving six back to back box office hits in two years, Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself and proved that he is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. And while we are still in awe of his performance in his last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann has been roped in for another big project and this time with ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. According to the media reports, the actor-director duo will be collaborating for an action thriller.

While an official announcement about the project is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, this will be their second collaboration after their 2019 release Article 15 and the fans are quite excited about the same. And as per a report published in Times of India, Ayushmann and Anubhav will begin working on their project in April end or the beginning of May. In fact, reports are also abuzz that they are aiming for an October release this year. Interestingly, Ayushmann had also dropped hints about working with Anubhav once again during an award show.

“After I go back to Mumbai. I will start chasing Anubhav Sinha and Sriram Raghavan for films in which they don’t see me fitting in. It’s so strange that they had both not visualised me in the characters that I played in AndhaDhun and Article 15. I would love to work with them again, really soon,” the Dream Girl was quoted saying.

As of now, Anubhav Sinha is busy basking in the success of starrer Thappad which has been winning a lot of appreciation from both the audience and critics. On the other hand, Ayushmann is also working on Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Credits :Times Of India

