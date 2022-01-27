Ayushmann Khurrana begins filming ‘An Action Hero’, shares glimpses; Fans say 'Nice place'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one such actor who has often grabbed the limelight for the kind of films he has chosen. He has never failed to impress us by going offbeat with his roles. The actor who is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has quite an exciting lineup of films this year as well. The actor has begun filming for his next ‘An Action Hero’ and it is evident from his post how excited he is to start shooting. Ayushmann shared a video of what his day 1 on the film sets looks like.

The video begins with Ayushmann Khurrana writing ‘An Action Hero’ with a heart symbol on the window of the car he is seated in. The actor then tries to capture himself looking dapper wearing a black jacket with a cap over his white tee as the sun shines brightly on his face. He also wears black sunglasses. Ayushmann then shows us the view outside his car where the entire team of the film is waiting for him. The Vicky Donor actor then runs towards the shooting spot and the video ends with a glimpse of the script.

Take a look:

An Action Hero will mark Ayushmann Khurrana’s first venture in the action genre. To note, the movie is being shot in London at the moment. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has another interesting story in the pipeline as well. This includes Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh wherein he will be seen playing the role of a male gynecologist and Anek which happens to be a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana requests people to break gender stereotypes on National Girl Child Day: Small actions count