Ayushmann Khurrana begins Monday by jamming to Diljit Dosanjh, shares relatable 'I woke up like this' look

Ayushmann Khurrana has escaped the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and is currently in his hometown Chandigarh where he has kick-started shooting his next film. The actor, who has been keeping it low-key on social media, shared a rare selfie on Monday morning as he kicked-off his work week. Ayushmann who is sporting a moustache for Abhishek Kapoor's next, revealed his 'I woke up like this' look on a Monday morning and we must say that it is indeed relatable.

Sharing the selfie, Ayushmann also revealed that he started his week by jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's 'GOAT' music. He cracked us up with his take on his moustache, as Ayushmann captioned his selfie, "When your moustache looks like an oxymoron on your face." The actor also appeared extremely sleepy with disheveled hair and eyes barely opening for the camera.

Check out Ayushmann's Monday morning 'I woke up like this' look:

Just a few days ago, Ayushmann announced his next project with Abhishek Kapoor titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The actor will be teaming up with Vaani Kapoor for this project in which he plays a cross-functional athlete. Not just that, Ayushmann is also undergoing a massive physical transformation for the film and his muscles were proof in the picture he had shared.

In his picture with Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann had written, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

Check it out:

Credits :Pinkvilla

