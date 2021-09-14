Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Doctor G to Anek, check out actor's upcoming & intriguing film looks

Ayushmann Khurrana made an impressive and ever-lasting mark on the big screen with his debut film Vicky Donor back in 2012. It will soon be a decade since the film's release and we would be lying if we said that the film did not push the envelope for more content-driven films. Shoojit Sircar's novel script, his approach and a talented cast and crew with John Abraham backing it, made the film a blockbuster at the box office.

The film also put Ayushmann under the spotlight after years of dabbling in radio, hosting and reality TV. The actor's fine performance opened several doors and since then Ayushmann has been known to pick offbeat scripts. The actor also has his own niche of social dramas but manages to pull the crowds to the box office.

Today, on Ayushmann's 37th birthday, we decided to cull out the actor's upcoming film looks which have intrigued us over the last few months. Ever since lockdown restrictions eased in India, Ayushmann was back at work and has finished shooting for almost three films. Check it out:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann will be teaming up with Rakul Preet Singh for this medical campus comedy drama. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film will see both the actors playing doctors. While Rakul Preet's look is not yet out, Ayushmann's first look was shared a few months ago. As Dr Uday Gupta, the actor can be seen sporting a lab coat and holding a gynaecology book. His ruffled bearded look and specs along with a stethoscope drops hints about his character. Ayushmann had revealed that Doctor G was one of the best scripts he had read in a long time. Anek

