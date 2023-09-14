Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Tahira Kashyap showers her ‘soulmate’ with kisses; pens sweet note for him-PICS

Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older. He is celebrating his 39th birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in from his fans on social media. Not just his fans, his friends from the film industry such as Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and others also took to their social media to share wishes for the actor. To make his birthday even more special, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap shared some adorable pictures with him, and penned a lovely note on Instagram.

Here's how Tahira Kashyap wished her hubby Ayushmann Khurrana on his 39th birthday

On Thursday, Tahira shared a series of pictures with Ayushmann. Both of them look adorable in ethnic outfits as they pose lovingly with each other. Tahira is seen showering her hubby with kisses, while he flashes his million-dollar smile. Ayushmann looks dapper in a black kurta-pyjama, while Tahira is seen in a multicolored striped saree. In her caption for her 'soulmate', Tahira expressed her love for Ayyushmann, and wrote that he is the only one for whom she can dance until 4 in the morning. Calling herself his 'lover girl', she wrote that there's no one like him!

"Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you!Yours truly lover girl," read the caption. Check out the post below!

Ayushmann dropped a comment on Tahira's post, and thanked her for making this birthday so special. "Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul," he wrote, along with a heart emoji. "Couple Goals and best party hosts," wrote Neeti Mohan, while Divya Dutta commented, "Adorable."

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilya. The film also featured Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

