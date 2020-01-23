Ayushmann Khurrana on BTS video of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Every character is mad apart from Jitu's role

Not only the cast but the entire team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a blast while shooting the film. Even producer Aanand L Rai was seen joking around on the sets.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana had created a stir among the audience since the announcement of the movie was made. After teasing us with the hilarious posters, the makers had recently dropped the rib-tickling trailer of the film which made everyone go gaga and eagerly wait or the film to release. From Ayushmann's acting to the sizzling kissing scene between Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann, audiences are just loving the trailer. For the uninitiated, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Recently, a BTS video from the sets of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was out and it will leave you in splits. The BTS video is even more interesting and funny than the trailer. In the video, we can see Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Gajraj Rao and others are having a gala time while shooting. Not only the cast but the entire team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a blast while shooting the film. Even producer Aanand L Rai was seen joking around on the sets.

Helmed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie also stars Pankhuri Awasthy in a key role. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the theatres on February 21 this year and is being jointly bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar. The movie focuses on the topic of homosexuality which in India is often swept under the carpet. The filming began on 10 September 2019 and ended on 16 December 2019 in Varanasi.

