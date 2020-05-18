Ayushmann Khurrana calls his son Virajveer a reflection of himself as he plays the guitar; See Photo

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana shares a cute picture of his son Virajveer who looks engrossed while playing the guitar.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. The actor has been winning the internet with some amazing songs that he has been crooning to amid the lockdown.

We all know Ayushmann is a great singer and loves to play various musical instruments as well. The actor was known for his amazing voice way before he entered the industry. He has even flaunted his vocal skills by singing some amazing songs in his movies. Recently, Ayushmann shared an adorable picture of his son Virajveer on his Instagram story. In the picture shared, we can see his son is sitting down with his legs crossed and is busy playing the guitar. The kid looks adorable and so engrossed as he plays the guitar. While sharing this candid pic, Ayushmann wrote, "Apni dhun mein rehta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai." (Stays in your own tune, you are just like me)

(Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to spread awareness for senior citizens in medical need)

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film hits digital platforms on June 12, 2020. While the film was ready for a release in April itself, the Corona outbreak in the country forced the nation to move to a stage of lockdown with the theatres being shut and movie shoots stalled.

Check out the picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×