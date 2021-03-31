Ayushmann Khurrana 'cannot get over' Kumbalangi Nights soundtrack as he drops love for the film's songs.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to profess his love for Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights' soundtrack. Check out his post below.

Ayushmann Khurrana is many things rolled into one. A great actor and a talented singer are the top two things he is often known for. Apart from signing some great scripts, the 'Article 15' actor is a music lover and is even known to lend his voice to his own songs in a film. Recently, Ayushmann took to social media to profess his love for another film's soundtrack and it was none other than the superhit Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights.

Sharing a screenshot of one of the songs that he was listening to, Ayushmann revealed that he simply 'cannot get over' the Fahadh Faasil starrer's soundtrack. Ayushmann shared a photo of the song 'Uyiril Thodum' and wrote, "Can never get over the soundtrack," along with a heart emoji.

Apart from sharing his love for the Malayalam songs, Ayushmann also shared some candid shots from his shoot day. Looks like the actor was killing time in between shots by clicking selfies.

Take a look at Ayushmann's post below:

The 2019 Malayalam film, Kumbalangi Nights, was the directorial debut of Madhu C. Narayanan and starred an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Anna Ben, Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi among others. It was a hit at the box office and also received critical acclaim from all quarters.

On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped the shooting of his thriller film Anek with Anubhav Sinha. He has another film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Abhishek Kapoor in the pipeline.

