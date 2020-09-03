Ayushmann Khurrana cannot stop gushing over wife Tahira Kashyap as he shares a candid click of her

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are making the most of their time together before the actor returns to work. Amid this, the Badhaai Ho star shared a beautiful photo of his wife as they spent time with each other.

If there is one duo that has been lighting up the internet with their adorable and love-filled photos over the past few weeks, it is Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. The duo jetted off to their hometown Chandigarh a few weeks ago amid the ongoing pandemic to spend time with each other and kids. From cycling around Chandigarh to spending time with kids, Ayushmann and Tahira have been making the most of this time before they both return to work. Once again, Ayushmann dropped a dreamy photo of Tahira and left netizens in awe.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ayushmann shared a candid photo of wife Tahira while she was on the phone. Clad in a hot pink jacket with white pants, Tahira looked gorgeous as she was caught in the frame by Ayushmann. The actor just couldn’t help but gush over his wife as he clicked her stunning photo. A few days back too, Ayushmann shared a photo with wife Tahira as they travelled to Kasauli hills to spend time together. Ayushmann captured Tahira’s photo as, “Her,” with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, their recent photo of sitting on the mall road in Kasauli market went viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing over their romance as they sipped on tea on their date at the hill station.

Take a look at Ayushmann’s click of wife Tahira:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and the film was loved. Recently, Ayushmann announced his next with Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will star Vaani Kapoor in the lead opposite Ayushmann. The actor will be seen playing an athlete in the same and for it, Ayushmann has started prepping for his physical transformation. The film is expected to go on floors in October.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's next

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×