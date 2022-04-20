Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 10 years of Vicky Donor with throwback PIC; Thanks John Abraham, Shoojit Sircar

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood, along with Yami Gautam, in the 2012 film titled Vicky Donor. Today, on the 20th of April 2022, the movie just clocked 10 years. In the past decade, Ayushmann has cemented his position as an actor with versatility and skill. He has always experimented with genres and storylines, which has earned him a lot of love and praise from critics and fans alike. This journey began 10 years ago. On this special occasion, Ayushmann shared a throwback picture from the first day of shoot. He also thanked his director Shoojit Sircar, and John Abraham, who was the producer, for the opportunity.

Taking to his Instagram space, Ayushmann, the actor dropped a picture in which he can be seen rehearsing a scene with director Shoojit Sircar on the sets of Vicky Donor. In the caption, he wrote, “Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero! #10YearsOfVickyDonor.”

It should be noted that Vicky Donor was John Abraham’s maiden production venture. Despite being a movie with an unusual subject, and with two newbies onboard, it received commercial success and critical acclaim.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post for 10 years of Vicky Donor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has an interesting lineup of films for 2022. He will soon be seen in Anek, Doctor G, and Action Hero.

