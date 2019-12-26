Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Christmas with Tahira Kashyap a day later in Bahamas; See pics

Ayushmann celebrated his Christmas with wife Tahira Kashyap in the Bahamas. The actor has shared a few stunning pictures from his vacation.

The year 2019 has indeed been a great one for actor Ayushmann Khurrana. From winning the National Award to giving back to back hit films, the actor is soaring high on success. No wonder the actor has a great fan following. He is quite active on social media. From updating about his shooting schedules to his daily life, the actor shares the titbit of his life. Yesterday was Christmas and not only us but the celebrities were also celebrating the festival in full joy.

Many wishes and pictures of Christmas have been uploaded by the celebs on their social media accounts. While some are spending it with their family, some are celebrating with their co-stars. Ayushmann celebrated his Christmas with wife Tahira Kashyap in the Bahamas. The actor has shared a few stunning pictures from his vacation which will definitely make you want to go to the Bahamas right away. In the photos shared, the Andhadhun actor is seen wearing neon coloured shorts with blue skeleton prints on it. Tahira, on the other hand, looks pretty in a blue and white coloured bikini set with a skirt. The two are enjoying while giving cool poses on the camera.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote, "Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas." On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the schedule of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. The film reunites Badhaai Ho actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. For the other male lead, Jitendra Kumar was roped in and Pankhuri Awasthy will also play a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap share an intimate kiss as they celebrate Christmas; View Pics

Credits :Instagram

Read More