Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Dream Girl 2 box office success with fans, hails them as 'biggest cheerleaders'

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has been receiving a lot of praise and appreciation since its release. The film was released on August 25 and the performances of every actor earned love from fans, as well as critics. The audience loved the two lead actors who shared screen space for the first time. Dream Girl 2 surpassed all expectations with a promising cinematic experience. Recently, the film entered the 100-crore club globally. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video where he is seen enjoying the film's box-office success with his fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Dream Girl 2 box office success with fans

On September 12, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video where he can be seen celebrating Dream Girl 2's box office success with his fans. He hosted a special party for them to express his gratitude to them.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!"

The actor made his grand entry to the catchy beats of Dil Ka Telephone 2 from the film and all his fans chanted his name, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Ayushmann was visibly moved by the overwhelming support and took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to each fan. He posed for photos and took selfies with his fans.

Reacting to the video of Ayushmann, one fan wrote, "@ayushmannk it is your world we're just living in it." Another commented, "Aaaaaaa love you more." A fan who could not be present at the event wrote, "Never felt so geographically unlucky but continuing to cheer anyway CONGRATULATIONS AK."

About Dream Girl 2

Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) lives in a small-town Mathura and finds a new way to showcase his talent as life is not taking him seriously. He has a unique talent for singing in a female voice, hence he becomes Pooja. Karam lives with his father and borrows money from everyone. On the other hand, he is in love with a girl (Ananya Panday) whose father wishes to see her get married and settle in her life.

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandilya's directorial Dream Girl 2 marks Khurrana’s first on-screen collaboration with Panday. The cast of the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

