Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 'the eco way'; gives peek into celebrations with Tahira Kashyap

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated across the country. However, it has a special place in the hearts of the people residing in Maharashtra. The atmosphere is filled with positive energy and the enthusiasm and excitement of the locals to welcome Bappa home is on another level. Many Bollywood celebs also engage in merriment by welcoming Lord Ganesha to their residence. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also decided to celebrate the auspicious day by praying to the idol of the elephant God. Taking to Instagram, the actor gave a peek into his Ganpati celebrations.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Apart from being an ace actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also an avid environmentalist and philanthropist. Therefore, in order to avoid contaminating the waterbodies by drowning non-biodegradable Ganesha idols, the actor, along with his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, decided to take the eco-friendly route. Tahira made the idol herself using environment-friendly products.

Taking to Instagram, the couple gave a glimpse of their Ganpati celebrations. The first picture of the photo album showed the handcrafted idol sitting on his throne which was beautifully decorated with marigolds. The couple also offered Bappa his favorite food. Next up was a sweet picture of the couple posing with Ayushmann’s mother. Another picture showed the couple dressed in traditional wear, standing in front of their Bappa with folded hands. The last one is a full-length picture of the couple.

For the event, the Badhaai Ho actor wore a three-piece Indian wear that constituted a kurta, a pajama, and a matching bandi. Tahira looked stunning in a blush pink saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Last year was a busy one for the actor and singer. It started with Anubhav Sinha’s Anek followed by Doctor G which received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Then came his action film An Action Hero also starring Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor is currently enjoying the fruits of his labor after his comedy-drama movie Dream Girl 2 became a box office hit. In the film, Ayushmann can be seen sharing screen time with actress Ananya Panday.

