Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Irrfan's double win; says would like to see son Babil Khan 'do well in future'.

Ayushmann Khurrana presented Irrfan's posthumous win to son Babil Khan and took to Instagram to write a thoughtful note for the legendary actor and his son.

The Hindi film industry got its first big red carpet event in more than a year and several celebrities attended the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021. Anubhav Sinha's Thappad starring was the biggest winner of the night as it won awards in several categories including best film and best actor. Another memorable win for the night was late actor Irrfan's win for Angrezi Medium. He was also honoured with posthumous recognition for the lifetime achievement award.

Irrfan's awards were presented by Ayushmann Khurrana and the actor took to Instagram to write a thoughtful note for the legendary actor and his son. Sharing a picture of Irrfan's famous wall mural in Mumbai's Bandra, Ayushmann wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award!"

The 'Article 15' actor revealed that he met the late actor's son Babil Khan for the first time. Calling him a 'beautiful boy', Ayushmann added, "I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future."

"We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal," Ayushmann concluded his note.

Ayushmann's post was flooded with love from Irrfan's fans as well as industry folks. Babil Khan attended the awards night with his mum Sutapa Sikdar and channeled Irrfan's sartorial choices on the red carpet.

