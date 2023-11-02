Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Karwa Chauth with Tahira Kashyap; Congratulates wife on her directorial debut

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself with his versatile creative choices. Recently, the actor shared a special occasion with his wife Tahira Kashyap as the day was their anniversary, Karwa Chauth as well as the screening of her directorial debut film. The actor took to social media to shower praises on her.

Ayushmann Khurrana is proud of wife Tahira Kashyap

Today, on November 2nd, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a lovely picture of himself with his wifey Tahira Kashyap. The actor noted that yesterday they celebrated multiple special occasions such as their anniversary and karwa chauth. The couple also attended the screening of Tahira's directorial debut, Sharmaji Ki Beti.

The caption of their collaborative post read: "Att machai hui hai is ladki ne. Att is a word for tabahi or may be hadh in Punjabi. Yesterday was an amalgamation of a lot of specials and emotions. It was our anniversary, karva chauth and most importantly screening of her directorial debut #Sharmajeekibeti at @mumbaifilmfestival. And it was such a heartwarming reception of her labour of love. It was like the best gift. 🤍Stay beautiful @tahirakashyap *inside out*"

Check out the post!

The post features a picture of the two together, a solo pic of Tahira standing next to a window, videos from the screening, and a glimpse of their matching tattoo.

About Sharmaji Ki Beti

Sharmaji Ki Beti is directed by Tahira Kashyap in her directorial debut. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. It was recently screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 along with Ananya Panday. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilya and it turned out to be a commercial success. There were reports that the actor will be doing cricketer Saurav Ganguly's biopic. He exclusively told Pinkvilla: "I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens."

