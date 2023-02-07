Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Safer Internet Day, raises concerns about violence against children, Read Here

Talking about the issue, he shares, “From being bullied and abused over private messages to being trolled publicly through offensive comments on social media posts, we know that online violence is affecting the mental health and well-being of children. Children tend to withdraw socially. Combined with the lack of a supportive environment to seek help, or the fear of losing access to the internet often leads children to remain silent, further compounding the ill-effects of the abuse they have suffered.”

Ayushmann Khurrana , who has always been the face of movies that brought social issues to the forefront talks about violence against children on Safer Internet Day. Safer Internet Day is celebrated around the world on February 7 to organize events to raise awareness of the importance of staying safe online. The actor believes a large part of our lives revolve around the internet today. Although it provides us with great opportunities to grow and connect with individuals, children, and young people are vulnerable to several risks online.

Ayushmann believes it is important to create a safe space for children where they understand when they face online abuse or privacy issues. They should be made aware of the importance of maintaining privacy in the online world and they should make an informed choice while using the internet. Instead of being afraid while facing online threats, they should be able to approach for help. He adds, “It is important to create an environment where children know how to seek help and are not afraid to ask for help when they face online abuse or encounter a breach of privacy. They should know who to go to seek support, including parents, teachers and peers in school.”

The actor concludes by saying we, adults should be role models and lead the way by practicing mindful online behavior. Only adults can influence children to access the internet and leverage its potential in transforming our lives.

Ayushman Khurrana’a films on social issues

The Bollywood heartthrob, Ayushman Khurrana marked his acting debut with Vicky Donor, a film about sperm donation that achieved huge success and the actor received multiple awards for his acting. It was one of the first films in Bollywood to talk about the subject. His 2020 romantic comedy film, Shubh Mangal Savdhan revolves around erectile dysfunction. Another successful film, Article 15, released in 2019 throws light on the caste system and basic human rights. The actor’s most recent film to receive accolades is Doctor G released last year.

READ ALSO ‘I am an SRKian’ says Ayushmann Khurrana after Twitter user praises An Action Hero, but slams Pathaan