Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Theatre Day with a throwback photo; Can you spot him?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is a name synonym to the content cinema in India. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Ayushmann walked down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from early days when he used to do theatres. For the unversed, the actor did serious theatre for five years. During his college days, he did several plays at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. He was also the founding member of DAV College’s Aaghaaz and Manchtantra, which are active theatre groups in Chandigarh.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Ayushmann shared a photo with his theatre group. In the photograph, Ayushmann and his team can be seen wearing black coloured outfits. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Circa 2005.”

See Ayushmann Khurrana’s post here:

Earlier, Ayushmann had said that street theatre played an invaluable hand in shaping the artist he is today. “My tryst with acting started with street theatre and it made me hugely confident about the fact that I could entertain people with my skills. Street theatre actually set my foundation to become a fearless performer. I became not afraid to take risks and I’m hugely grateful for this because it has shaped who I have become today,” said Ayushmann.

On the work front, Ayushmann has a stellar lineup of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero, which is being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

