Ayushmann Khurrana on choosing inclusive scripts: I have always tried to unite India

Ayushmann Khurrana is touted as one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is known for his unique and brave choices of films. The actor has been named among the 100 Most Influential People in the world by TIME magazine because of his risk-taking script choices that have a positive effect on the audience. The Vicky Donor actor has also been roped in by legacy brands to be their pan-India brand ambassador.

Talking about it, Ayushmann said, “It is truly an honour for me to be associated with legacy brands. For someone who has had no backing in the industry, such moments are truly humbling and validating at the same time. I’m guessing my film choices and how they trigger a thought about social change play a large role in me being viewed as someone who is credible enough for such brands to take the punt on me.”

Further, the actor also credits the success of his movies for his stardom. Today, Ayushmann is considered one of the most endearing and relatable personalities in Bollywood today whose films promote inclusivity. He says, “I have always tried to unite the whole of India through inclusive subjects and disruptive scripts and characters that challenge the status quo at every given step. If I’m being viewed as someone who is contributing to sparking a dialogue and aiming to have a positive social impact, then I’m doing my job correctly.”

Ayushmann adds “As an entertainer who likes to deliver a powerful message through my brand of cinema, my choice for brand endorsements are also thought through. I look to stay true to my thoughts and beliefs.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.

