Ayushmann Khurrana CONDEMNS heinous attacks on cops amid COVID 19 crisis; Urges people to celebrate the police

Ayushmann Khurrana reacted strongly and condemned attacks on police force amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The Andhadhun actor penned a note on social media and urged people to respect the cops who are risking their lives to keep others safe.

Amid Coronavirus crisis, the police force across the nation has been trying their best to ensure that law is followed amid lockdown. However, cases of violent attacks on cops have been reported in the past few days and reacting to this, Ayushmann Khurrana sent out a strong message against such incidents and condemned them. A few days back, a video of a violent attack on a Punjab Police cop was reported where the hand of the police officer was chopped off. Besides this, several other cases of attacks on cops have been coming in.

Reacting to the same, Ayushmann expressed his thoughts on the same and penned a note where he urged people to respect the cops who are risking their own lives to keep everyone safe amidst Coronavirus lockdown. The Andhadhun actor urged people to salute and celebrate the police personnel who are not caring about their lives but are doing their duty diligently amid a global pandemic. Ayushmann has been sharing his thoughts about the Coronavirus crisis via his words and poems on social media.

Ayushmann wrote, “I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them. They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind.”

Check out Ayushmann’s message:

Meanwhile, while being at home, Ayushmann has been ensuring that he keeps his fans updated. From crooning to penning poems, Ayushmann is entertaining fans via social media. On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Jitendra Kumar. The film did well at the box office and Ayushmann was loved once again. Now, he will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo.

