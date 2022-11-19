Ayushmann Khurrana confirms An Action Hero does not have a female lead; Drops an interesting update

Ayushmann Khurrana , the supremely talented actor is set to release his first out-and-out action film, An Action Hero very soon. The National award-winner actor is finally bidding goodbye to his signature small-town youngster roles with the film, which features him in the role of a film star. In the recently held Sahitya AajTak 2022 event, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about An Action Hero and revealed some exciting updates on the highly anticipated Anirudh Iyer directorial.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who opened up about An Action Hero at the event, confirmed that his action film does not have a female lead. The actor's confirmation came out as a great surprise for the audience. According to Ayushmann, An Action Hero does not demand a female lead, as it revolves around the two main characters, played by him and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also revealed that the film does not have a romantic track.

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana added that they decided to not include a forced romantic track in this film, as it might take away the focus from the main plot. However, the leading man confirmed that the film will feature Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi in special appearances. When the anchor asked him why Nora's song is included in An Action Hero, Ayushmann stated it is because she is a great performer and audiences love her.

An Action Hero: Everything you need to know

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that An Action Hero is truly a genre breaker for him. The National award-winner is playing the role of Manav, a young Bollywood action hero who is chased by Bhoora Solanki, a municipal councilor of Mandothi village in Haryana. Jaideep Ahlawat is appearing in the role of Bhoora Solanki in the film. While speaking at the Sahitya AajTak 2022, Ayushmann also added that his camaraderie with Jaideep Ahlawat is going to be the best of 2022. An Action Hero, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, this year, is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and T Series.

