Ayushmann Khurrana continues with his 'Caveman session' while listening to Bella Ciao from Money Heist; WATCH

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana is sweating out at home while listening to Bella Ciao from the Spanish series Money Heist.

Due to the extended lockdown announced recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has become more active on social media. Even Bollywood celebrities have been updating about their quarantine period on social media. Among all, Ayushmann Khurrana has been grabbing headlines recently when he created his rendition of Bella Ciao from the highly popular show Money Heist titled as La Casa de Papel in Spanish. The actor also said that he wants to essay the role of the Professor from Money Heist.

And it looks like Ayushmann is not done with his love for Bella Ciao as the actor was heard listening to the tune even while working out at home. Sharing a video on his Instagram story, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is seen showing off his washboard abs and is sweating it out with a pair of dumbles while listening to the Bella Ciao tune. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Caveman sessions." Just before his workout, the Bala actor had posted a selfie while lying on a mat and wrote, "Jab we mat".

For the uninitiated, Money Heist titled as La Casa De Papel is a Spanish series that stars actors like Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Esther Acebo, Miguel Herran, Alba Flores, Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente, Darko Peric and Luka Peros. Alvaro Morte has portrayed the role of The Professor in the series. Just a few days back, season 4 of Money Heist had released on Netflix creating a stir on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

