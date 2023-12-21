Ayushmann Khurrana ‘delighted’ to contribute towards film business with Dream Girl 2; expresses gratitude

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday received a lot of love and appreciation from fans as well as critics. On September 12, Ayushmann celebrated Dream Girl 2's box office success with his fans as the film entered the 100-crore club globally. By hosting a special party he expressed his gratitude to his fans. Now, in a new statement, the actor opened up on Dream Girl 2 becoming one of the blockbusters in 2023 and also added that he feels happy about Hindi cinema denting negative narrative in 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Dream Girl 2 becoming one of the big hits in 2023

As the Hindi film industry registers its biggest year historically in 2023, young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is among the stars who have given away 100 crore hits. He is thrilled to see how his Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday is amongst the big hits of 2023.

In a statement, the actor shared, “It has been an incredible year for Hindi cinema. From a narrative that Hindi cinema is boycotted, to it having no takers, our industry has cracked the content game in 2023 to possibly register its biggest theatrical year. We have seen incredible support and response from the audience for our cinema which is why we have already had 3 all-time blockbusters in 2023!”

He further added that he feels happy that Hindi cinema has dented the negative narrative and gave the due credit to all the writers, directors, and producers for putting their heads down and working very hard to prove that Hindi cinema will always find love provided they make the best cinema for audiences to enjoy, experience and engage with. "I’m delighted to have contributed in my own way towards the theatrical business with Dream Girl 2," shared Ayushmann.

Advertisement

Ayushmann is also ecstatic that theatricals are back in a big way. Action entertainers have created history at the box office, and also he is the only actor to have scored a 100 crore hit in the comedy genre.

He said that as an actor, he always loves watching films in cinemas for the experience that it provides and he couldn’t be happier to have delivered a theatrical experience for the audience with a hit franchise. "I still remember how people were happy that a film from the comedy genre has hit over 100 crores in India when action films were ruling the roost," added Khurrana.

Lastly, Ayushmann added that he is happy that the film industry tasted success across many genres this year. Calling it a healthy sign, he shared, "It feels amazing to have the support of the audience for our work because we truly pour our hearts and souls into the cinema that we create.”

About Dream Girl 2

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandilya's directorial Dream Girl 2 was released on August 25, 2023. It marks Khurrana’s first on-screen collaboration with Panday. The cast of the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: 'Life full of tests...': Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude to fans for making his 39th birthday 'special'