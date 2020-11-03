Ayushmann Khurrana ditches his stay with family at hometown for a hotel due to COVID 19 threat

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Chandigarh as he is shooting with Vaani Kapoor for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, despite being in his hometown, Ayushmann is staying at a hotel instead of his home, all thanks to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The current looming threat over everyone is the COVID 19 pandemic as the vaccine is yet to be developed for the same. However, work has resumed amid the scare and even actors have begun shooting their films. Speaking of this, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting in his hometown, Chandigarh with Vaani Kapoor for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, despite being in his hometown, close to his family, Ayushmann has opted to check himself into a hotel and the reason for it is COVID 19 threat.

Talking about his decision to stay away from family while shooting his next, Ayushmann says that he would not want his family in harm's way. He says, "I've been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic, and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm’s way because of me." Further, he claims that he kicked off work as he wanted to restart the film industry, but at the same time, does not want to do it at the cost of his family members' health.

The actor along with the entire production team has moved into a hotel where they are adhering to all precautions related to COVID 19. He lauded them for maintaining a safe workplace for all amid the circumstances. He mentions that he does go to meet his family but keeps all safety measures intact while doing so. He says, "In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it’s extremely important for our safety." Further, the actor claimed that he will get to make up for the lost family time after shooting is done and that he is also staying in a sort of 'bio-bubble' to protect everyone. He adds, "In fact, I’m getting tested (for Covid-19) at regular intervals, and it will happen throughout the shoot to keep a constant check on my health."

Meanwhile, when Ayushmann and Vaani kicked off shooting last month in Chandigarh, they announced the title of the film to be 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' The film stars Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete. For the role, Ayushmann bulked up too and completely transformed his physical appearance. It is touted to be a progressive love story and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

