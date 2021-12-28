Ayushmann Khurrana on Doctor G, Anek & Action Hero: Excited about all the films, they all are my babies

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. He is the one actor who has given us various meaningful films with social messages. Ayushmann is now all set to be seen in his forthcoming ventures ‘Doctor G’ alongside Rakul Preet and ‘Anek’. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened about his projects and different roles in them.

Speaking to India Today, Ayushmann said, “I play a male gynecologist in Doctor G. It's a very quirky, social drama. Whereas Anek is a political thriller set in the Northeast. Then I have Action Hero, where I play an action superstar who knows how to do action in film, but in real life, he doesn't. So it's varied and different. I am excited about all the films, they all are my babies. But let's see which film will come first. I think Doctor G and Anek will release first and then the action hero film."

The talented actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. Directed by the Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor the movie hit the silver screens on December 10, 2021. Talking about his upcoming projects, Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is helming Doctor G as a director. The film stars Ayushmann along with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. On the other hand, Ayushmann’s Anek is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom he paired on the police drama “Article 15”. The actor’s film Action Hero will be made by Anirudh Iyer. It has been co-written by Neeraj Yadav.

