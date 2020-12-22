Ayushmann Khurrana to don doctor’s coat in Doctor G; Says he instantly fell in love with the script

For the first time ever, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing a doctor in the film titled Doctor G. In a recent interview, he revealed what made him say yes to the project. Here’s what he said.

The handsome hunk Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry. The actor is known for breaking stereotypes in his films. From playing a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to pulling off a gay role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann has always managed to win our hearts with his terrific performances and for doing out of the box films. Now, the talented actor is all set to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in the upcoming film titled Doctor G.

After delivering blockbusters like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho, the 36-year-old star has once again teamed up with Junglee Pictures for Doctor G. In an interview with TOI, Ayushmann opened up about the film and said that he instantly fell in love with the script. He added that the film is extremely unique and innovative and it will not just make the audience laugh but will also deliver a message. While giving an insight into the film, the actor told the leading daily, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

Further, while talking about collaborating with Junglee Pictures again, Ayushmann said that their vision of storytelling excites him. Their focus has always been “towards high-concept films, which matches with his thinking as an artiste.”

"We have had two very successful outings before, and I hope that Doctor G will be a hat-trick of hits for us,” he shared.

The film will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap who is making her feature directorial debut with it.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana shares a post revealing he misses performing live shows

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×