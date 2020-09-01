Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys a ‘chai date’ with Tahira Kashyap in Kasauli hills and leaves us longing for a trip

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been spending time together at their hometown Chandigarh amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Ayushmann shared a photo with wife Tahira from their drive to Kasauli market and it will leave you in awe.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, many stars have been spending time with their families at home. Speaking of this, actor Ayushmann Khurrana had jetted off to his hometown Chandigarh a while ago with wife Tahira Kashyap and kids. Often, while spending time there, Ayushmann and Tahira used to share photos of their shenanigans on social media. From cycling around the city to spending time with family, Ayushmann and Tahira are making the most of their visit home. Amid this, recently, they also took a drive up hills to Kasauli market and shared a photo.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann dropped a romantic picture while posing with Tahira. With the photo, Ayushmann took fans inside his ‘chai date’ with wife Tahira while spending time with her at the Kasauli market in the hills. Ayushmann is seen clad in a black jacket with navy blue tee and black cargo pants while Tahira is seen sporting a funky look in a red jacket with jeans and a cool pair of sunglasses. The couple surely made for a sight to behold as they posed with a cup of tea in their hands.

While enjoying their ‘chai date’ in the hills, Ayushmann and Tahira were captured in the frame. Ayushmann shared the photo on his Instagram story and added the location to ‘Kasauli market.’ Well, surely, the two are making the most of this time before returning to work in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan this year with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film was loved and now, fans are waiting to see the actor back on the screen in yet another quirky subject film. Recently, Ayushmann’s next was announced with director Abhishek Kapoor that will star Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. The film will star Ayushmann as an athlete for which the actor will undergo training as well. The film is reportedly expected to go on floors in October 2020.

