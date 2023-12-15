Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys meteor shower; recalls seeing first time during Andhadhun wrap-up party; fans REACT

Ayushmann Khurrana might be famous for being an acclaimed actor. But he’s also a singer, writer, and explorer who is fascinated by nature. Recently, the actor went on an exciting expedition with his curious friends. Eventually, he was able to witness a meteor shower on the exact date when he attended the wrap party of his film Andhadhun, six years ago.

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys meteor shower in Pune

A while ago, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a photo album from one of his memorable days in Pune. They were evidence of the beautiful meteor shower he witnessed with his friends. What made the day even more special was the fact that exactly on the same date, six years ago, he had witnessed a meteor shower. Co-incidentally, it was the day when the wrap-up party of his black-comedy crime thriller film Andhadhun was hosted.

Sharing the album, the Vicky Donor actor wrote, “Witnessed a meteor shower last night on the outskirts of Pune with a curious nerdy fun bunch. Last time we did this was on exactly the same date, six years back, at the wrap party of Andhadhun. Thank you @zameer_manur for this special spatial experience.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

The first picture shows the actor standing under a sky full of stars. He wrote on it, “The moon knows all my secrets. Glad it’s a moonless night.” The next photo was a cleverly clicked one that showed him blurring into multiple avatars of himself. He also penned on it, “Be like moon and celebrate your phases.”

The third picture showed him pointing at a celestial object with a powerful green laser. Explaining it, she wrote, “Who side steps every now and then for the others to shine.” It was followed by a magnificent photo of the star-studded blue sky. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor wrote on it, “My laser fell for Jupiter, I guess. But tell me, have you ever fallen for a shooting star?”

Next was a group picture of him with the astronomy researchers and his friends from Pune. The final picture showed him looking dapper in his all-black attire.

Tahira Kashyap and others react to Ayushmann Khurrana’s photos

His wife, novelist Tahira Kashyap took the opportunity to adore the beauty of the pictures. She commented, “Wow” with a red heart and shooting star emoji. A user penned, “You and the moon are similar: You’re both bright, beautiful,yet far away from me.” A second one took the poetic route and wrote, “Hai chand mai bhii daag par na tujhme ek bhi” while a third called him “Moon Child.”

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do film on cricket, says its part of his 'bucket list'