Ayushmann Khurrana is excited to shoot for Doctor G in Prayagraj; Says the city ‘carved his fortune’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has grabbed a lot of attention with his unconventional roles. The actor is now busy with an interesting project ‘Doctor G’ and fans can’t wait to see him on the big screens. Recently the actor, who moved to Prayagraj to continue shooting for ‘Doctor G’, said that the place will take him on a trip down memory lane.

Ayushmann began his journey from Prayagraj during the reality show Roadies. The 36-year-old actor said he was amazed by the history, heritage and architecture of the city, as per a report by PTI. “I still remember getting mesmerised by its history, heritage and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can’t wait to go back,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

Khuranna added that he was excited to shoot in Prayagraj as it will bring back a deluge of emotions and nostalgia for him. He said he would like to revisit the places where he had shot for his first reality show Roadies. “I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for Roadies just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career,” the Vicky Donor star said.