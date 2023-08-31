Ayushmann Khurrana expresses excitement about watching Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; calls him 'huge inspiration'

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most loved actors and singers from Bollywood, is currently all smiles after his recent release Dream Girl 2 which was well-received at the box office. Many know that Khurrana carved a niche for himself with risky and out-of-the-box choices by doing films like Vicky Donor and Badhai Ho. In a recent interview, the actor revealed his love for Karan Johar films and shared his excitement for watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Ayushmann Khurrana on being a Karan Johar fan

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Ayushmann was asked about the kind of content and films he likes and the actor expressed his love for Karan Johar's recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said, "I loved Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, I’m a huge Karan Johar fan and I've grown up watching his films. It is a great tribute to every generation."

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. At the same time, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles.

Ayushmann on being 'excited' for Jawan

During the interview, the Andhadhun actor was also asked if he was excited about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, and to this, he said, "Very!!!" He added, "I am a huge SRK fan and he's been a huge inspiration since my school days and it will be great to see him in different avatars in the film."

Did you know Ayushmann found THIS compliment to be the 'best' for his role in Dream Girl 2?

When asked what was the best compliment he received for Dream Girl 2, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor shared that the "best compliment" was that he embodied two distinctive roles - as Pooja and as Karam - and this double role got the "theatre character" in him "jumping out of joy and excitement".

About Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is doing pretty well at the box office. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl and also features Rajpal Yadav, Anu Kapoor, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

