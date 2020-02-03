Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his feelings on singing Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After Gabru, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are all set to release another song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho tomorrow which is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently soaring high on the positive response that the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has received. From Ayushmann's acting to his lip-lock scene with Jitendra Kumar, everyone is just loving the trailer and eagerly waiting to watch the film. The first song of the movie Gabru has also received a great response from the viewers. The track is a reprised version of the popular Punjabi chartbuster. The song is already a rage and Ayushmann Khurrana's energetic dance is like a cherry on the top.

And now after Gabru, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are all set to release another song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho tomorrow. The song is sung by none other than Ayushmann himself. We all know the Bala actor's love for music. This is not the first time, Ayushmann will be showing off his amazing vocal skills. The actor has previously as well sung many songs. Recently, Ayushmann expressed his feelings about singing. Sharing a picture of him with a mic, the actor wrote, "Ek waqt tha mic ke saamne khada hona ek sapna tha. Aur aaj har film mein ek gaana ga leta hoon. Kal aa raha hai ek bahut hee alag gaana. #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan ke jaanib se. #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo." (There was a time when standing in front of the mic was just a dream. And today I am singing in almost every film. I am coming tomorrow with a new and unique song)

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

