Ayushmann Khurrana feels great about Donald Trump's tweet on his movie

A day after Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana is over the moon and said that it was great to see a reaction from the US President.

Ayushmann's reply to Trump's tweet was one filled with hope. He said: "It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump's gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country."

Trump's praise came after a tweet by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell posted praise for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer. "A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell. To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!" "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also stars Jitendra Kumar, along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

Credits :IANS

