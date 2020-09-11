Ayushmann Khurrana to fight violence against children with David Beckham as a celebrity advocate for UNICEF

Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in as a celebrity advocate for promoting the rights of children and ending violence against them. With this, he joins the likes of David Beckham who works globally with UNICEF on this campaign.

Known for working for children globally, UNICEF ropes in global celebs to help them advocate for the rights of kids from the vulnerable sections of society. Now, UNICEF has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana to support them in advocating the rights of children and ending violence against them. The National Award Winner has been roped in as a celebrity advocate after David Beckham who works for children’s rights with UNICEF globally. As soon as the news was announced, Ayushmann was elated about it.

In a statement, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed how pleased he was to be part of the campaign and shared that he hopes to support UNICEF in bringing safety in the lives of the most vulnerable kids in the society. He said, “I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence.”

Welcoming Ayushman Khurrana as a celebrity advocate for children’s rights, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He’s an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. He will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann’s support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently in Chandigarh with wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids. Often, the actor shares his family time shenanigans on social media with his fans. The actor loves to spend time with his kids and often drops adorable photos of Virajveer and Varushka. Recently, Ayushmann and Tahira went for a small vacay to Kasauli and shared photos of sipping tea in the hills. On the work front, Ayushmann is all set to begin his next with Abhishek Kapoor. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and will star Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete. It is a romantic story of an athlete and for it, Ayushmann has kicked off his training as well.

