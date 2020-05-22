Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his messy hair in a shirtless avatar as he continues his 'Caveman sessions'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana treats fans with an impressive selfie flaunting his messy hair and beard in a shirtless avatar as he continues with his 'Caveman sessions'.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor crooned a beautiful song for all the Mom's out there.

And now, Ayushmann is back with his 'Caveman sessions'. Since the lockdown, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has been treating fans with his 'caveman sessions' which is basically his workout. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos of his workout on his Instagram stories. From showing off his washboard abs to his love for the track Bella Ciao, the Bala actor has left no stone unturned. Recently, Ayushmann shared a glimpse of his 'Caveman sessions' where the actor looks impressive as he strikes a pose for a perfect selfie flaunting his messy hair and beard in a shirtless avatar.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his father P. Khurrana's birthday, Ayushmann penned down a sweet and hilarious note for his father on Instagram. Sharing a picture of his father clad in a white sherwani and standing in front of a bookshelf, the Dream Girl actor wrote, “Happy Bday Papa. Finally you’re 25! Phew. Yes that’s your real age.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was originally supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but will now be released on a popular streaming platform on June 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

