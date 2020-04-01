Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his toned body as he lifts weights & works out amid Coronavirus lockdown; See Photo

Ayushmann Khurrana is making the best use of the Coronavirus lockdown and spending time working out. The Andhadhun actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in which he can be seen lifting weights. Check it out.

While everyone has been compelled to spend time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars are using this time to do things that they weren’t able to do amidst the busy schedules. Among them, Ayushmann Khurrana has been impressing his fans with his relatable and meaningful poetry. Apart from poetry, the Andhadhun star is also spending time with family including wife Tahira Kashyap and children. However, amidst all this, Khurrana is also sweating it out.

The actor took to Instagram recently and shared a selfie in which he is seen flaunting his ripped muscles while lifting weights. In the photo, Ayushmann is seen sporting a black pair of trackpants without a shirt. Holding a dumbbell in his hand, Khurrana can be seen clicking a mirror selfie and flaunting his chiselled body. Being a good writer, Ayushmann also came up with an apt caption for the weights that were lying around in his room and were captured in the frame.

Also Read|Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a new release date

Ayushmann wrote, “Free weights. Well they were always free. Now we have become freer. That’s not even a word.” Seeing the photo of the star, several fan clubs couldn’t stop gushing over his toned body. Well, surely it looks like that the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is putting the lockdown time to the best use. On the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s photo:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More