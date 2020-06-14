Ayushmann Khurrana gets 'emotional' as Nikhil Chinapa shares UNSEEN pics from their hosting days in 2010

Nikhil Chinapa wrote a detailed caption and remembered Ayushmann Khurrana's 'burning desire' to be an actor and not a star. The post made Ayushmann 'emotional'.

Much before making his big bollywood debut in 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana won the audiences over with quirky hosting style in 2010 with India's Got Talent along with DJ Nikhil Chinapa. The duo were a riot on the stage and usually left everyone in splits with their random one-liners and jokes. On Saturday, Nikhil took to Instagram to share some decade-old photos of them from the sets of IGT in 2010. And we must say, the photos are pure gold. Nikhil also wrote a detailed caption and remembered Ayushmann's 'burning desire' to be an actor and not a star. The post made Ayushmann 'emotional'.

Sharing a series of photos and videos, Nikhil wrote, "This is such a lovely memory!! Thank you @envyas!! It’s from 2010 when @ayushmannk and I hosted India’s Got Talent on @colorstv The pictures are from us shooting around Ahmedabad and with contestants in the waiting area. The video is of us dancing in the make-up van we both shared. As usual, I’m playing some house music (Nalin & Kane - Beachball (not sure of the remix)) on my laptop. I’m also not sure what Ayushmann thought of the music but he was most sporting and tolerant of it. I also remember him being extremely encouraging and helpful with my lines. My Hindi (as many of you know) isn’t the best in the world and Ayushmann would gently correct my grammar when I’d mess it up. I’ve struggled with what’s “ka” and what’s “ki” all my life!!"

In the comments, Nikhil continued, "There’s on enduring memory I have of @ayushmannk - and that’s of him always wanting to be an actor. Not a star, an actor. The fire burned deep within him and I’m so happy to see him turn his dreams into reality. He’s one of the most brilliant actors of this generation and I do believe, the best is yet to come." Naturally, Ayushmann was moved by Nikhil's kind words.

The actor replied, "you made me emotional." He added, "Wow wow wow thank you big bro!!! Blast from the past. And I love you!"

