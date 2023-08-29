Ayushmann Khurrana's reply to fan asking how he got cast in Vicky Donor will leave you ROFL

Ayushmann Khurrana established himself in the film industry by delivering some powerful performances in films like Andhadun and Badhai Ho. Recently, he hosted a fun Ask Ayushmann session on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. Interestingly, Ayushmann was at his candid best while asnwering the questions asked by his fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana gives a LOL reply when a fan asked how he got the role in Vicky Donor

While many fans asked quirky and funny questions, one of the fans asked Ayushmann as to how he bagged the role of Vicky in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. The fan wrote, "How you got the role of Vicky in Vicky Donor," and to this the actor jokingly replied, "Bahut donation dena pada [Had to give a lot of donations.]" Have a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a sperm donor film. In fact, Vicky Donor was the film with which he made his Bollywood debut in the year 2012 alongside Yami Gautam.

Ayushmann Khurrana on becoming 'arrogant' after Vicky Donor

Interestingly, in an old interview with Sidharth Kanan, Ayushmann opened up about his early success. He said, "It happened with me when my first film was a hit. It also happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. You show your arrogance to your close ones sometimes. In my head, I had arrived.”

Moreover, the actor also shared that he believed he had achieved much more than he ever expected. “But after my first film, I was not getting work. They were not meeting the benchmark of Vicky Donor, I wasn’t getting those kinds of scripts," added the Doctor G actor.

Later on, his film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Bhumi Pednekar became a huge hit, and so, according to Khurrana, the period between Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha made him grounded and eventually his arrogance went away.

Work front

Currently, with the release of his recent film Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann is enjoying getting praise from co-stars and audiences. Along with Khurrana, the film also features Ananya Panday, Anu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, among others.

