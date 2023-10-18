Ayushmann Khurrana gives apt response to fan seeking cheating tips for his 12th board exam

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the exceptionally talented actors in Bollywood. His unconventional choices and realistic cinema are what differentiates him from the rest. Apart from his acting, he is also loved for his sincere talent in singing and poetry. The Dream Girl 2 actor is quite active on social media, where he often keeps sharing his daily life updates and thoughts. In a recent stance, a fan asked the actor about cheating tips, and his intellectual reply will leave you in splits.

On Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story and shared the screenshot of a fan who slid into his DM. In the screenshot, a fan can be seen seeking cheating tips from the actor. He wrote, “Sir mere 12th board la aa rahe hai plzz kuch cheating tips dedo (Sir, my 12th board exams are approaching. Please share some cheating tips)”.

Though the actor didn’t reveal the identity of the fan, however, his witty response will leave you in splits. Replying to the fan, the Doctor G actor wrote, “Parchiyaan itni shiddat se banao ki parchiyon mein likha hua sab yaad ho jaaye (Make the chits with such conviction that you end up memorizing what all you wrote on the chits)”. He accompanied the reply with an eye-holding tears emoji.

Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana work front

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front, the actor is currently basking in the success of his last release, Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa; the film was a sequel to his 2019 release, Dream Girl.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also had Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Despite locking horns with big Bollywood projects, the film emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

After Dream Girl 2, Pinkvilla, a few days back, had exclusively informed you that Ayushmann is in the advanced stages of discussion to join Border 2. He is expected to play the parallel lead alongside Sunny Deol in this ambitious war drama directed by JP Dutta. The film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta. Being planned on an unprecedented scale, the makers are planning to make it the biggest war film in India.

