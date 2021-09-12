Ayushmann Khurrana gives blissful first glimpse of brother Aparshakti’s newly born daughter Arzoie

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who was recently seen in Helmet, and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child on August 27, 2021. The couple had named her Arzoie. However, since then they have not revealed her face and fans have been waiting for it. And today finally Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed his brother's face, Aparshakti Khurana's daughter's face. She is completely adorable and one cannot miss her sight. The actor shared it on his Instagram stories.

In the picture, Aparshakti and his daughter Arzoie are seen taking nap. The actor is donning a black t-shirt and his baby girl, Arzoie, peacefully sleeping on him. Atop it, the actor wrote, "Apar and Arzoie." This is the first picture of her which is very clear. Sharing a picture, the actor had revealed that he had been blessed with an angel and had revealed her name, “Arzoie A. Khurana'. Aparshakti's wife and newbie mother, Aakriti, has also reshared the same picture on her handle.

To note, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti welcomed their first child almost after 7 years of marriage. The couple got married on September 7, 2014.

Take a look at the screenshot here: