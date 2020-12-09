Ayushmann Khurrana gives us a sneak peek of his gym session with a PHOTO; Says 'The training never ends'

Ayushmann Khurrana had to undergo a physical transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Amid this, the actor shared a photo from his workout session in Chandigarh and left fans motivated.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in his hometown in Chandigarh as he is shooting for his film with Vaani Kapoor. The film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and it was kicked off a few months ago. However, for his role, Ayushmann had to undergo a massive physical transformation and bulk up for it. And it looks like the actor is continuing to train like a beast for it even amid the shooting. Recently, Ayushmann shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ayushmann shared a photo from inside his gym where he could be seen gearing up to workout. The handsome star is seen clad in a black tee with matching sweatpants and white sneakers. With a headband, Ayushmann seemed determined to take on his workout session and nail it. The weights could be seen in the backdrop as Ayushmann geared up for training at the gym. He even penned a caption related to his training sessions in the gym.

Sharing the photo from his workout session on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "And the training never ends."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Ayushmann dropped a photo with director Abhishek Kapoor as they chilled together on the sets of their film. The actor was seen in a different avatar in the photo and had a cute little ponytail in the same. The film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is touted to be a progressive love story in which Ayushmann and Vaani will be seen as leads. It is being produced by Pragya Kapoor. While the shoot is going on Ayushmann's hometown, the actor has apparently ditched his home and is staying in a hotel owing to COVID 19 outbreak.

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

