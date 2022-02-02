Ayushmann Khurrana on giving content driven movies: Find myself pulled to scripts that radiated this novelty

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who is known for his impressive line of work. From his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012 to his last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor is known for doing movies that have given social messages and have left a lasting impact on the audience. When quizzed about doing movies that drive social conversations, Ayushmann stated that he is often inclined towards scripts that are unusual, offer something new and deliver messages in a unique and fun way. He also emphasised that he is proud of his body of work.

Talking about it, Ayushmann said, “I have always felt that films that not only entertain people to their fullest but also leave a message for everyone to ponder over in the most unique and fun way, are movies that are the most engaged with and discussed heavily. So, maybe, subconsciously I have found myself pulled towards scripts that have radiated this novelty. In my pursuit to find the best scripts that the Hindi film industry can make, if I have found myself projects, directors and film-makers to set an agenda for content in my country, then I’m deeply humbled. I have been a fortunate actor who has been trusted by outstanding film-makers with their visionary scripts. So, if I have set agenda for content over the years, I share that honour with my creative collaborators who have punted on me and also approached me with such disruptive content that hasn’t been made by Hindi cinema before”.

As of now, Ayushmann is working on Aanand L Rai Action Hero in London. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G along with Rakul Preet Singh.

