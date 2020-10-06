Ayushmann Khurrana goes undercover, shares a glimpse of his physical transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's next

A first for Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor who has never been part of films which revolve around sports will be playing a cross-functional athlete in Abhishek Kapoor's next.

We revealed to you a few weeks ago that Ayushmann Khurrana is keeping it low on social media. And the reason is the actor's next film with Abhishek Kapoor. The actor who is spending his time in Chandigarh with his family has also started prepping for the film in which he plays the role of a a cross-functional athlete. A first for Ayushmann, since the actor has never been part of films which revolve around sports.

Now, to get into the skin of the character, Ayushmann is undergoing a physical transformation and the actor is giving it his all. After a long time, the 'Andhadhun' actor shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. In the photo, you can see Ayushmann lifting heavy weights. However, his face isn't visible in the photo.

He wrote, "It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor," the actor wrote. Well, we definitely agree that we will witness a different Ayushmann.

Check it out below:

Speaking about the actor's look for the film, a source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Since he plays a cross functional athlete for the first time, Ayushmann will have to change his body type completely and that first look is definitely a big visual for everyone to catch hold off."

Adding, "Ayushmann can really protect his transformation because he is in Chandigarh and we think he intends to do just that till the first look is released by him."

