Ayushmann Khurrana gushes as he gets proposed by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co star Jitendra; Watch

After taking the domestic box office in 2019 by storm, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to replicate some of that success with his first film of 2020. Starring in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others, the 'Artcile 15' actor is gearing up for the film's release. The film revolves around the subject of homophobia which is a widely discussed issue in India. However, many parts of the country still fail to acknowledge it and the film aims to spread more awareness.

In a bid to do that, the stars are going all out for the film's promotions and were recently spotted posing for the paparazzi. While we all know that Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14 February, not many are aware that a week prior to V-day, different days are marked for a special occasion. For example, Rose Day, Chocolate and Propose Day are some of the days celebrated by youngsters.

Turns out, that particular day happened to be Propose Day and Ayushmann's co-star did just that. After some much forcing from the friendly paps, actor Jitendra Kumar went down on one knee and popped a red heart shaped balloon. This left Ayushmann gushing and the result was quite a hilarious video.

Check it out below:

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the big screens on 21 February and the trailer has many looking forward to it. What do you think about Ayushmann and Jitendra as a couple in the film? Let us know in the comments below:

