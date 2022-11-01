Ayushmann Khurrana has a FUNNY reaction as his wife Tahira Kashyap forgets their wedding anniversary; See Post

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples in contemporary Bollywood. The Doctor G actor fell in love with the writer-filmmaker, who was his classmate when both of them were in high school. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have never shied away from expressing their deep affection for each other on both social media and public platforms. Now, Tahira's wedding anniversary wishes to Ayushmann, the actor-singer's hilarious reaction to his wife who forgot their special day once again, are winning the internet.

Tahira Kashyap took to her official Instagram handle yesterday and shared a lovely picture with her dear husband, wishing him on their wedding anniversary. "Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me…Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married... guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary," the actor-filmmaker captioned her post. However, Tahira soon realised that their wedding anniversary is actually the next day, and clarified her mistake with an Instagram story.

"Anyone who doubted my goldfish memory here's the proof! My good friend @rohinimahajan reminded me that my anniversary is tomorrow, not today. not taking down the post because kal bhi toh karna padega. sorry @ayushmannk I tired though," she wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was clearly shocked by Tahira Kashyap's confession, had a hilarious reaction to his wife. "Ab main kya hee boloon. Happy anniversary in advance," wrote the actor, who shared Tahira's story on his Instagram page.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here: