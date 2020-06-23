Ayushmann Khurrana has a unique wish for his Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan on his birthday; See Photo

Sharing a BTS still from Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana wished director Sriram Raghavan on his birthday which was on 23rd June with a small request.

Amid the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. Not only this but his social media feed sees a lot of beautiful snaps with wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids Virajveer and Varushka. Recently, Khurrana wished his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha with a sweet wish on his birthday.

He wrote, “Happy bday @anubhavsinhaa sir! Thank you for #Article15. I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year." On Monday, Ayushmann even penned a wish with a request for his Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. The actor shared a BTS still with the director where Ayushmann is sitting with his glasses near a piano and Sriram Raghavan is enacting a scene holding a gun in his hand standing behind Ayushmann. Sharing the BTS picture and asking for another picture with him, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote, "Happy bday Sriram sir. So when are we “shooting” next? Ahem."

For the uninitiated, co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Matchbox Pictures, and distributed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Andhadhun also stars and Radhika Apte. The movie tells the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The script of Andhadhun was written by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. The movie won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana, and Best Screenplay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. He was recently seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 12th June 2020.

