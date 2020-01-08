Ayushmann Khurrana on his bond with Tahira Kashyap: 'She is not just a partner but also a life coach for me'

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his bond with Tahira Kashyap and says that she is not just his partner but also his life coach.

Ayushmann Khurrana is still basking in the glory of delivering five hits in a row. Be it Bala or Dream Girl, Article 15 or Badhaai Ho, the actor has made unconventional premises his unique selling proposition. Owing to his distinctive performance in Article 15, Ayushmann also brought home the National Award for Best Actor. His recent release Bala was a rage and now the actor is all set for his other crowd-puller. After dealing with the subject of erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana will now be seen playing a gay protagonist in the sequel which is titled Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on the kind of experimental work done by him. He feels happy to have created such a space for himself that people now recognise his films as the Ayushmann Khurrana genre. It started with his first film Vicky Donor itself and the actor has maintained his image, surprising the audience each time he comes on the celluloid. Despite the time of hardship when his wife Tahira Kashyap got diagnosed with cancer, Ayushmann's performance did not deteriorate.

The actor opened up on his bond with Tahira and said that she is not just his life partner but also his coach in life. Recollecting how her bravery helped him work after he found out about her Cancer, Ayushmann said that Tahira has always inspired him with her creativity and her zest for life. Ayushmann also mentioned about their college days and revealed that Tahira has always been very strong and focussed. She is a very lively person and even after her diagnosis, Tahira wished to make the most out of her life in a healthy way and promote his films along with Ayushmann.

On the work front, Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020 release. Besides Ayushmann in the lead, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Jitendra Kumar and others.

