Ayushmann Khurrana in his Doctor G look marks National Doctor's Day 2022: Wishing all G se Genius doctors.

As India celebrates Doctor's Day 2022, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to mark the special day. The actor, who will soon be seen playing a medical professional in his next film Doctor G, penned a sweet note along with Junglee Pictures. That's not all, Ayushmann also dropped a new still from Doctor G. In the photo, the actor can be seen donning his medical professional look and smiles adorably while flashing the peace sign.

In the post, Ayushmann also gave a sneak peek about his character. He revealed that he will be playing a gynaecologist. The caption for the Doctor's Day wish read, "G se Gynecologist, G se Gupta, That’s our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay. #doctors #doctorsday #doctor #doctorsday2022 #happydoctorsday."

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor's Day post:

Ayushmann was most recently seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek which tanked at the box office. He has films like Doctor G and An Action Hero in the pipeline. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is slated to release on the 2 December, 2022.

