Ayushmann Khurrana on his journey in Bollywood: Glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls his journey in the industry. The actor feels it is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a big inspiration for the youth of the country. All outsiders who want to make it big in Bollywood with talent and hard work look upto him. During the pandemic, Ayushmann’s brand equity soared as India turned to a more relatable star who stood for strong values. According to a recent survey, Ayushmann is in the elite league of endorsers who the brands are lining up to sign because of his credibility as the poster boy of content cinema in India. Along with , Virat Kohli and , Ayushmann is one of the topmost endorsers in India currently.

The Badhaai Ho actor says, “I truly believed that audiences wanted to see new, disruptive cinema and I’m glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today. I’m happy that I could provide people with wholesome entertainment that could also spark a necessary conversation about change in society. I’m at a very exciting phase in my life where I want to do the best cinema that is being made by my industry and hopefully create an impact in the minds of people through the stories I tell.”

According to the Indian Institute of Human Brands survey, India identifies most with Ayushmann as he is currently the Most Relatable Star in the country. The Duff & Phelps Most Valuable Celebrity in India report highlighted Ayushmann as the fastest growing icon on social media, as his following has increased by 70 percent.

“It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It’s a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work. I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that’s what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse,” he further added.

Ayushmann says that he will continue to be disruptive and try and give fresh cinema every time he comes on the big screen.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s special gesture for fans will win your heart as he brings gifts for them from Assam

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×