Ayushmann Khurrana on his journey: My filmography boasts of 4 National Award winning films which is unheard of

Talking about his journey Ayushmann Khurrana said that he has no complaints from life. He can only think of gratitude because life has given him everything he wanted including early lessons in his career.

After mesmerizing us with his back to back hit films in 2018 and 2019- Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for another set of amazing movies this year. The actor has Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. Talking about his journey Ayushmann said to HT that he has no complaints from life. He can only think of gratitude because life has given him everything he wanted including early lessons in his career. Now, he is well equipped — both mentally and emotionally — to deal with anything in life and that he guesses, was really important.

The Bala actor further said, "I truly believe that your personal evolution, as a person as well as an actor, reflects in your work, too. It gives you more thehrav as a performer. Also, some fantastic scripts have come the way that helped me create a space for myself in the (film) industry. Plus, in all these years, my filmography boasts of four National Award-winning films, which is unheard of." Ayushmann further said that he can only feel blessed, with a hope that the journey continues further. He will always give his 100% as an artist, choose the best of the scripts and create great characters out of them.

Ayushmann, who is from Chandigarh is currently settled in Mumbai. Talking about feeling at home in the city, the actor said, “Yes, very much. I think I am a Mumbaikar now and I love this city more than any other in the country (smiles). Of course, when your parents are in some other city, you miss them and want to go back. So, for the sense of nostalgia, you visit your birthplace, but now, I can’t live anywhere else but Mumbai. This city has given me everything."

Talking about the impact he has from the success of his film, he said, "Not just actors, the crew also benefits (from a hit film). It helps them too to include a very credible film in their CV. Most importantly, it just shows that people have built a certain trust around me with the content, and now, the numbers are also showing. And it’s not a meteoric, sudden rise. It all started two years back, in 2017, and I am very glad that I am taking baby steps towards success.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti shell out family goals as they pose for a happy picture

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More