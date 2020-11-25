Ayushmann Khurrana on his soaring popularity: I stayed true to myself, my films are an extension of my beliefs

Further, he pointed out that he always wanted to do his best for the society. The Andhadhun star shared, “My films are an extension of my personality, my beliefs, my vision for my country. I think people understand that I want to do my best for society, for my fellow citizens and I don’t want to fail them ever. I definitely think that I’m going through the best phase of my career and I want this phase to continue for a long time.”

Ayushman also asserted that he is fortunate that people have loved his “brand of cinema” which has hugely contributed to his equity. “It’s gratifying to see people relate to my journey because most of India go through the same drill while aspiring to find success. I’m one of them, I will always be one of them and bring out their stories and lives in the form of cinema because I’m deeply inspired by the heroism of the self-made, idealistic, inclusive people of India,” he added.

On the work front, the actor is currently in Chandigarh shooting for his next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor.

