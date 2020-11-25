  1. Home
Ayushmann Khurrana on his soaring popularity: I stayed true to myself, my films are an extension of my beliefs

From talking about his soaring popularity to his choice of cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana has poured out his heart in a recent chat. Here’s what the actor has said.
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and his impressive body of work proves the same. With back to back hits to his credit, he has managed to carve a successful niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. With every film, the Vicky Donor star has proved his versatility as an actor. The actor, who has mainly done taboo breaking films, strongly believes that his work is an extension of his personality, his beliefs, and his vision for the country.

During a chat, the actor bared his heart out and talked about what contributes to his soaring popularity. He said, “I believe what has worked for me is that I decided in swimming against the tide and was totally myself. I stayed true to who I’m in real life while I was at it. I believed that India was ready to see a different form of entertaining cinema that was real, relatable and taboo breaking because I was ready to see such cinema and knew of many people who were having the same dialogue with me.”

Further, he pointed out that he always wanted to do his best for the society. The Andhadhun star shared, “My films are an extension of my personality, my beliefs, my vision for my country. I think people understand that I want to do my best for society, for my fellow citizens and I don’t want to fail them ever. I definitely think that I’m going through the best phase of my career and I want this phase to continue for a long time.”

Ayushman also asserted that he is fortunate that people have loved his “brand of cinema” which has hugely contributed to his equity. “It’s gratifying to see people relate to my journey because most of India go through the same drill while aspiring to find success. I’m one of them, I will always be one of them and bring out their stories and lives in the form of cinema because I’m deeply inspired by the heroism of the self-made, idealistic, inclusive people of India,” he added.

On the work front, the actor is currently in Chandigarh shooting for his next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor.

