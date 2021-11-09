Ayushmann Khurrana on how cops in Chandigarh catch hold of couples dating in public: Happened with me too

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in their upcoming venture together ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, which will be released theatrically on December 10. Makers on Monday revealed the trailer of the film which showcased Ayushmann as a heavy lifting gym instructor whilst Vaani Kapoor portrays a Zumba trainer who is also a transwoman. On the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Ayushmann spoke about how cops in Chandigarh make it difficult for young couples to date in public. Ayushmann also mentioned that he has faced a similar situation in life considering he originally comes from Chandigarh.

Ayushmann said, “You know it's quite tough to date in Chandigarh. If a cop sees a couple, dating, then they catches hold of you. It has happened with me too. In fact, when I was shooting a dating scene for the film that time too a cop came for questioning. Which is why I feel Chandigarh ke aashiq alag hote hai as they know how to tackle this situation." Vaani Kapoor also spoke in the event and mentioned that she is not seen in as many films as Ayushmann. She said, “Unlike Ayushmann I am seen only in a handful of movies.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who also shared his thoughts about the film and shooting in Chandigarh. Abhishek said, “I am a Punjabi and I have made films in Gujarat, Kashmir and Mumbai. Mere andar ka Punjabi wanted to do a film that's set in Punjab and has the local flavours. I am happy that I got to make this film.”

Also Read| 2 Years of Bala: When Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about questioning the norms of beauty